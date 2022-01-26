God Body Disconnect – The Dormancy (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the sixth album by God Body Disconnect. Nine songs where Bruce Moallem invites the listeners to embark for a new sonic journey throughout the inner self.

Content: It’s not pure Cinematographic and/or Dark-Ambient music, but definitely a related style. The composer is mixing dark Electronic atmospheres together with field recordings and narrating voices. The tracks have been progressively built up, the field recordings accentuating the visual strength of the work till the last track revealing piano playing bringing the work to a higher dimension.

+ + + : The previous work of God Body Disconnect couldn’t totally convince me while this new opus brings us back to the essence of the project. I like the desperate sphere emerging at the surface. It all reflects a state of mental illness… solitude for sure, sometimes becoming a paranoid experience accentuated by the ghost-like storytelling. I also have to say a word about great field recordings accentuating the visual aspect.

– – – : This is definitely one of my favorite God Body Disconnect releases, which is just missing a few little details to speak about a true masterpiece.

Conclusion: “Dormancy” is an intriguing title and state of being masterly adapted into an inhibited, but poignant music piece.

Best songs: “Numb Rooms”, “The Dormancy”, “The Difference”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/godbodydisconnect

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber