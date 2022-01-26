New accusations against Marilyn Manson: ‘He started penetrating me during a sex scene’
In a new documentary, “Phoenix rising”, actress Evan Rachel Wood again accuses singer Marilyn Manson…
In a new documentary, “Phoenix rising”, actress Evan Rachel Wood again accuses singer Marilyn Manson of rape. According to the actress, she was drugged with absinthe and abused on the set of one of his music videos in 2007. “He started penetrating me during a simulated sex scene. I never agreed to that,” so she claims. The ‘Westworld’ actress is the ex-girlfriend of the American singer and is also the first woman to openly testify against him.
Manson’s lawyer denies all rumors: “He didn’t have sex with Evan on that set and she knows that’s the truth. (…) Her claim is easy to refute because several witnesses were present during the shooting of the video clip. Wood was not only fully conscious during filming, but was also heavily involved in editing the final version.”
Manson is suspected of assaulting and sexually and emotionally abusing multiple women who have come forward with their story. The singer is said to have a room in his house that is completely insulated against sound, in which he imprisoned, mistreated and tortured women. Manson would have called it the ‘Bad Girls Room’. In the past year, more than a dozen women claimed to have been abused by Manson. Four filed charges.
Manson, 53 year old, denies all allegations.
