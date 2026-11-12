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Berlin-based post-punk and indie rock band The Halo Trees released the single “Until I Disappear” on 6 November 2026 via Cop International. The track is the first preview of the band’s new album, “Downfalls,” set for release in February 2027 on the same label.

“Until I Disappear” moves between dark indie rock, post-punk and atmospheric textures. Lyrically, the song deals with alienation and identity, following a protagonist who finds parts of their own identity missing. Singer and guitarist Sascha Blach explains the premise: “The experience of being trapped in a world that feels unfamiliar, cut off from one’s true origin. Alienation – from the world, from other people and ultimately from oneself.” The song leaves open whether that protagonist left something behind “on the other side,” and as on the rest of “Downfalls,” the question goes unanswered, pointing instead toward a broader search for truth and meaning that runs through the album.

<a href="https://thehalotrees.bandcamp.com/album/until-i-disappear-single-2026" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Until I Disappear by The Halo Trees</a>

“Until I Disappear” is available as a download on Bandcamp and across major streaming platforms, including a Dolby Atmos mix. Sascha Blach wrote, recorded, mixed and mastered the track at Winter Solitude Studio in Berlin between 2024 and 2026, and also created the single’s artwork. The Halo Trees’ current lineup is Sascha Blach on vocals, guitar and synths, Stefan Helwig on drums, Gabriel Wohlfahrt on bass and Georges-Emmanuel Schneider on violin. The song is published by 777songs/Schubert Music Publishing GmbH.

About The Halo Trees

The Halo Trees are a post-punk and indie rock band from Berlin, led by singer, guitarist and producer Sascha Blach. The band’s sound sits between The National, Nick Cave and Editors, pairing dark indie rock with post-punk structure and atmospheric production. The Halo Trees returned with the album ‘Where The Deep Ends’ in 2024, and later that year launched the remix album ‘Electric Mirror’ ahead of a European tour with Frontline Assembly. “Until I Disappear” is the band’s first new material since that remix record, and the opening statement for “Downfalls,” their next full-length for Cop International.

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