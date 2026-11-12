November 12, 2026

Corlyx release ‘Die Young’ feat. Mark Gemini Thwaite, open ‘The Crimson Tapes’ pre-order

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 12, 2026

Corlyx release the single “Die Young” featuring Mark Gemini Thwaite via Out Of Line Music, and open pre-orders for the album “The Crimson Tapes.”

Corlyx "The Crimson Tapes" cover artwork
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Death pop band Corlyx released the single “Die Young”, featuring guitarist Mark Gemini Thwaite (The Mission, Tricky, Peter Murphy), on November 12, 2026 via Out Of Line Music. The single’s release opens pre-orders for Corlyx’s new studio album, “The Crimson Tapes,” due March 19, 2027 on jewelcase CD.

Related newsCorlyx release 'The Holy Vampire' ahead of 'The Crimson Tapes'

“Die Young” pairs Corlyx’s post-punk atmosphere with Thwaite’s guitar work: flamenco-style acoustic guitars inspired by John McGeoch, layered with his electric touches. The lyrics speak for a generation running out of hope, set against a world that keeps falling apart. Thwaite joined the track at demo stage. “When Caitlin invited me to record some guitar ideas for ‘Die Young’ by Corlyx, in its demo stage, I was struck by the energy of the song and its post-punk atmosphere,” he recalls, “looking forward to hearing it on the dancefloor!” Singer Caitlin Stokes calls the collaboration a personal milestone: “I believe in magical moments, it was iconic enough to just have this collab happen with such a personal inspiration to me, MGT’s resume is insane, and what we made together was so cohesive and elevated. I am still pinching myself that this experience, this work of art we created together happened.”

“The Crimson Tapes” runs 13 tracks, soaked in post-punk, dream pop and alt-rock, with songs including “Sweeter Than Blood,” “More Anarchy,” “Palest Shade,” “Die Young” (feat. MGT), “Broke Girl,” “The Holy Vampire,” “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth,” “Pussycat,” “Chains (Ode To Frankenstein’s Monster),” “Belial,” “Ride The Rocket,” “No Rights” and “Left In The Cold.” It follows Corlyx’s double album “Purple Pain” (2025) and arrives after the singles “The Holy Vampire,” “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth” and “More Anarchy.”

About Corlyx

Corlyx are a “death pop” band originally from Los Angeles, now based between the UK and Turin, fronted by singer-songwriter Caitlin Stokes alongside guitarist and producer Brandon Ashley and bassist Davide Rocco, with drummer Flow Toulman now on board. The band’s third studio album, “Purple Pain,” a 19-track double album, was released via Out Of Line Music on February 14, 2025, and followed by the singles “The Holy Vampire” and “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth”. Corlyx have toured Europe, the UK and the US with Blutengel, Twin Tribes, Double Echo and Unzucht, and have collaborated with Lord Of The Lost, Massive Ego and Ashbury Heights. With “Die Young” and “The Crimson Tapes,” Corlyx stay rooted in the underground while adding Mark Gemini Thwaite’s guitar work to the mix.

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