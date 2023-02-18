Human Vault – Fragment Existence (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the eighth full length album by Hungarian born -but based in New-York (USA) Gyorgy Turoczy aka ‘Mortum’.

Content: The dark atmospheres supporting the production are clearly more important than pure EBM power. And yet this work can be described as EBM but the kind of music reminding me of projects like Yelworc and early Skinny Puppy. The rhythmic remains slow to accentuate the impact of the dark atmospheric side which is totally fitting with the spooky production of the vocals. The last songs are remixes by Zeven Odd Gods, D-Mon and Epilepsy Morbid Rotten. Notice the last remix is only featured on the CD format.

+ + + : The dark and obscure atmosphere is prominent. The record reflects minimalism although a very sophisticated writing. The last part featuring remixes sounds more danceable like having been made for dancefloors. All these remixes are exceptional pieces but I especially recommend the harder work by Zeven Odd Gods.

– – – : I always feel sorry for an artist when I prefer remixes by other artists instead of the original edits. But it doesn’t take away that Human Vault once again confirms great writing skills dealing with a moodier side of EBM.

Conclusion: EBM where the power lays in the poignant atmospheres.

Best songs: “My Belief Is Static – Zeven Odd Gods Remix”, “What Dissolves The One”, “What Dissolves The One (Stone Cut) Remix D-Mon”, “Carnal Motives”.

Rate: 8.

