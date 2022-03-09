Dark electro act Human Vault launches remix-album ‘Carnal Motives’

Out now via the Slovakian Aliens Production labels the new Human Vault remix-album “Carnal Motives”. The release comes after the “God Under Construction” and the “Self Rust” album.

The album acts as a pause before the band releases its brand new album “Fragment Existence”. The 15-track remix-album holds reworks by bands such as First Aid 4 Souls, E.N.D. and Aras Focum, dISHARMONY, Novakill and Terminal State next to many other tracks.

You can download the remix-album right below.

<a href="https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/album/carnal-motives">Carnal Motives by Human Vault</a>