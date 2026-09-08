Empire State Human announce ‘Opulent’ album on CD

Empire State Human will release the album “Opulent” on CD via ScentAir Records in early 2027, with a digital single preceding it.

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Irish synthpop project Empire State Human will release a new album, “Opulent,” on CD via ScentAir Records in early 2027. A digital single will arrive ahead of the full album.

“Opulent” contains ten tracks written and produced by Aidan Casserly. ScentAir Records is the same label behind Empire State Human’s earlier “Housemuzik” and “ROMO” albums. Casserly wrote and produced the album, with additional production on select tracks from Wave In Head, Sean Barron, and John Giacobello. The album closes with a cover of John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” produced by Casserly. Mastering was handled by Maurizio Pustianaz at Noise Brigade Remasters.

The tracklist runs: “Dollar in Blue Collar,” “Vegas Years,” “Strange Star,” “Liquid Blue,” “Film Star,” “Paradise,” “Girl on a Train,” “Halloween,” “The Light,” and “December Rose.”

Casserly described “Opulent” as “a very positive, foot tapping and memorable album,” adding that its songs are “sharp” and “at times witty or thoughtful,” with a broad range of themes across the record. He called the sound “romantic electronica” and said he is “looking forward to sharing this album with fans, friends and the scene in 2027.”

About Empire State Human

Empire State Human is the synthpop project of Irish musician Aidan Casserly. The act built its catalogue through a series of albums for ScentAir Records, including “Housemuzik” and “ROMO,” alongside a 2013 album announcement for “Soul of the Machine” and later output such as the “Legendary” single and the “Robot Love 2002>2009” retrospective compilation. Casserly has also released material outside Empire State Human, including his “Spoken” and “Incubus” albums featuring a rotating cast of collaborators, and the Ferrochrome project with Armageddon Dildos’ Dirk Krause. “Opulent” continues that ScentAir Records partnership, arriving as Empire State Human’s next full-length after a digital single lead-in in the months ahead.

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