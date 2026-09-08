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Mayflower Madame reissue their album “Insight” as a “Deluxe Version” through Icy Cold Records, after the original 2024 vinyl pressing sold out. The new edition is limited to 300 copies on gold and black swirl vinyl, with a lyrics sheet, and adds previously unreleased bonus tracks to the original nine-song album.

The vinyl deluxe edition carries two extra tracks, “Every Hazy Morning” and “In Hindsight”, not available on the original pressing. Mixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio, known for his work with The Soft Moon, Boy Harsher and The Vacant Lots, “Insight” closed out a trilogy that began with the band’s 2016 debut “Observed in a Dream” and continued on 2020’s “Prepared for a Nightmare”. Frontman Trond Fagernes wrote and recorded guitar, bass and vocals over a drum machine first, before adding acoustic drums, synths and guitar contributions from returning founding member Rune Øverby.

<a href="https://mayflowermadame.bandcamp.com/album/insight-deluxe-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Insight (Deluxe Version) by Mayflower Madame</a>

About Mayflower Madame

Mayflower Madame is a post-punk duo from Oslo, Norway, led by Trond Fagernes on vocals, guitar and bass alongside Ola J. Kyrkjeeide on drums. The band debuted with “Observed in a Dream” in 2016, followed by “Prepared for a Nightmare” in 2020, and released “Insight” in November 2024 through Icy Cold Records, Up in Her Room and Night Cult Records. Singles “A Foretold Ecstasy” and “Crippled Crow” carried official videos from that album. The new deluxe vinyl edition of “Insight” extends the record’s life with additional material previously unavailable on the format.

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