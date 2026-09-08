Apoptygma Berzerk’s ‘Kathy’s Song XXV’ gets marbled vinyl

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Emmobiz Records sold a surprise 77-copy marbled vinyl pressing of Apoptygma Berzerk‘s “Kathy’s Song XXV (Come Lie Next to Me)” on September 7, with the entire run gone within 30 minutes.

The marbled 12″ was not part of the original announcement. According to Emmobiz, the pressing plant unexpectedly produced the small batch of marbled copies alongside the label’s earlier white and black vinyl editions of the same release, and Emmobiz cleared it for sale once the extra copies turned up. The 77 copies went on sale at 20:00 CEST with a strict one-copy-per-customer limit; orders for more than one copy would have been cancelled entirely.

The marbled edition carries the same four tracks as the rest of the “Kathy’s Song XXV” 12″: the Zone Tripper Remix, the 2000 original version, the Mental Overdrive Remix, and the Frak Remix.

Side-Line contributor Britta Pirkko already holds one marbled promo copy in her own collection, received ahead of the public sale. It is not for sale.

About Apoptygma Berzerk

Apoptygma Berzerk is a Norwegian electronic act from Sarpsborg, founded in 1989 by Stephan Groth and Jon Erik Martinsen. Martinsen left early, and Groth has remained the project’s central writer and public face since. “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next to Me)” originally appeared on Apoptygma Berzerk’s third album, “Welcome to Earth” (2000), and was issued as its own single via Tatra Records on December 11, 2000. The track has since become one of the project’s best-known songs, marked with a digital 25th-anniversary single in December 2025 and the July 2026 vinyl reissue via Emmobiz that this marbled edition extends. Current members are Stephan Groth, Audun Stengel, Ted Skogmann, and Jonas Groth.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them