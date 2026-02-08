Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Meanwhile, Swedish artist Emma Nylén aka Emmon has been active in the underground Electro scene for over two decades. She initially gained recognition with the group Paris before continuing her musical path with Emmon. What began as a solo project rooted mainly in Electro-Pop later returned as a duo after a hiatus of several years, embracing a harder, more EBM-oriented sound. In 2022, Emmon made a strong comeback with the album “Recon”, followed last year by “Icon”. Released on Icons Creating Evil Art, “Icon” creates a charged and imaginary tension between EBM, Industrial-Pop, and uncompromising emotion. I spoke with Emma Nylén, the undisputed figurehead of Emmon. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Emmon interview

Q: Emma, you’ve been active in the Electro scene for many years now, and with your solo project Emmon you’ve built an impressive and substantial discography. When you look back on this artistic journey, what comes to mind first? And how do you see yourself today as an artist, musician, and producer?



Emma: Being active as a solo artist on the Electronic music scene for several decades inevitably means going through different phases of creative development and evolving in terms of sound. But after taking a long break in 2014 and then making a comeback with the album “Recon” in 2022, Emmon has been reshaped into something entirely new. Even though I’m still the face of the project, the biggest difference is that Emmon it’s now kind of a duo, as my partner and co-producer Jimmy is much more deeply involved in the entire process.

Our shared passion and love for music is our greatest source of inspiration, and we draw heavily from everything we listen to and have listened to over the decades. The blend of it all becomes what defines Emmon’s sound.

Q: You released your latest album, “Icon”, at the end of last year. What was the starting point—or perhaps the trigger—for this album, and what does “Icon” represent for you?

Emma: Since releasing “Recon” in 2022, I’ve spent a lot of time on tour, and the stage has truly become my natural habitat. Together we pushed the music toward a more energy-driven sound—something that delivers a powerful rush for both us and the audience. While “Recon” was about rebuilding and redefining both Emma as a person and Emmon as an artist, “Icon” is a bold statement—a confident manifesto rooted in strength, creativity, and unwavering presence.

Q: What were the different stages, challenges, and obstacles you had to overcome in order to bring this album to a successful conclusion—also in terms of collaboration with others? And how critically do you look back on that process now?

Emma: Our guiding principle in everything we create together is that it should be fun and playful, it makes the process more smooth and easier. I’m also in a place where I feel completely free to take risks without pressure—experimenting and pushing boundaries.

In that sense, “Icon” was quite an easy album to create, as the process flowed smoothly after the work on “Recon”. Since 2022, we’ve maintained a steady pace, producing remixes and working for other artists, and Jimmy was also deeply involved in the music production for the major show “Kite On Ice”. When you do something a lot, you hopefully get better at it too.

Q: Over the years, your music has clearly evolved toward a more aggressive sound with strong EBM influences. How do you reflect on that evolution, and are there specific emotions or states of mind you can now express through this ‘harder’ approach that you couldn’t before?

Emma: I wanted to reconnect with the very reason I love creating and performing music. The answer was simple: to revisit what has always inspired me—hard, infectious Electronic beats that make you feel powerful, both vulnerable and almost immortal at the same time. There’s no better feeling than performing this live on stage. The sense of complete presence in the music together with the audience is deeply addictive

Q: At times, it feels as if your lyrics form an internal dialogue—a conversation with yourself. They come across as introspective and deeply human. What inspires your lyrics, and how important are they for you in terms of expression, processing emotions, or even self-protection?

Emma: For me, lyrics are actually the final stage in the process of creating music. But that doesn’t make them any less important. I often start by building moods and narratives based on the sound, experimenting with different phrasings that feel right. Then it’s like I enter a bubble I can’t really explain—and sometimes I don’t even understand how it happens, it just does. Often, when I listen back to my songs later, I wonder how on earth I managed to create that, and only then do I truly grasp the meaning of what I wrote

Q: You already played quite a number of shows last year, and 2026 looks set to be a very busy year live. What does Emmon stand for on stage, and how do you translate your studio work into a live experience?

Emma: One of the greatest feelings on stage is having full focus and control while completely surrendering to the music and disappearing into it in a magical interplay with the audience. That’s the vision for every show we do. I truly love that state of being, and I believe you can feel it when you see and feel Emmon live. A complete release of energy!

In terms of sound, the songs and music also evolve when performed live. Jimmy often jams exciting new loops on his samplers and synths, and I find new ways to express myself vocally. Most of the time, the songs truly come into their best potential after we’ve toured with them for a while. Maybe we should release a live album sometime?

Q: Beyond your live performances, what other major plans or ambitions do you have for this year?

Emma: I’m really looking forward to releasing a remix version of “Icon” during 2026 featuring a number of really exciting artists as guest remixers. At the same time start creating new material, both for Emmon and possibly for other artists. To be continued!

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

