EMMON gets ‘Speak to Me’ remixed by The Foreign Resort

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Swedish darkwave and synth artist EMMON’s track “Speak to Me (The Foreign Resort Remix)” is released on 24 July 2026 on Icons Creating Evil Art. The new version comes from Copenhagen post-punk and shoegaze trio The Foreign Resort and is the second remix to surface from EMMON’s upcoming remix album “ICONMIXED”, following an earlier version by Swiss-German duo SIIE.

The Foreign Resort commented on reworking the track: “What do you do when the song you’re remixing already sounds amazing? You change it from electronic to analogue and add layers of reverb and distortion! And of course a Slayer-inspired guitar solo. Because it fits the song, and because we love metal!”

“Speak to Me” was written by Emma Maria Nylén, André Winter and Anne-Marie Pappas, with lyrics by Emma Nylén. The remix can be pre-saved now via found.ee ahead of its release.

About EMMON

EMMON is the solo project of Swedish artist and producer Emma Nylén, conceived in 2001 as an art project while she was studying at Konstfack in Stockholm. She first gained recognition with the group Paris before continuing her musical path as EMMON, developing a sound that mixes EBM, synth-pop and darkwave with melodic, 1980s-referencing electronics. Her 2022 album “RECON” was followed by the 2024 EP “XCEPTION” and the album “ICON”, co-produced with Jimmy Monell. EMMON’s upcoming remix album “ICONMIXED” reworks tracks from her recent catalogue with contributions from acts including SIIE and The Foreign Resort.

About The Foreign Resort

The Foreign Resort formed in 2009 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The trio, made up of Mikkel Borbjerg Jakobsen on vocals, Steffan Petersen on bass and Morten Hansen on drums, has played more than 600 shows across North America and Europe, including SXSW, Iceland Airwaves, Cold Waves Festival, Wave Gotik Treffen and Amphi Festival. The band’s sound combines post-punk and shoegaze with a driving, dark production style.

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