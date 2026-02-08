World Interrupted – Sorrow, Bring Me Joy (Digital/CD Album – Requiem Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

World Interrupted is a Polish project that has only been active for a few years and released its first LP, “Sorrow, Bring Me Joy”, at the end of 2025.

We are treated to eight tracks plus one remix. Defining this band isn’t easy, as numerous influences intersect. At its core, the sound can be described as ethereal vocals blended with Electro-Wave and even sparse Minimal EBM elements. The female vocals stand out for their sterile, sensual, and cold character on the one hand, while revealing a more magical quality on other tracks. The music is perfectly balanced with the vocals, which adds to the album’s diversity. Whether floating or harder and more danceable, this release managed to win me over for almost its entire duration. One of the tracks is sung in Polish and was also remixed by Hiroszyma.

For me, World Interrupted is a wonderful discovery—a project that successfully blends maturity with creativity. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Should I”:

https://worldinterrupted.bandcamp.com/track/should-i

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

