Lex & Hood release synth-pop single ‘Automate Automate’

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Bicoastal duo Lex & Hood released the single “Automate Automate” on Flipside Records on October 15, 2026. The track is a satirical synth-pop and new wave song with a darkwave sheen, built around a deadpan female lead vocal and running 3 minutes 26 seconds at 129 BPM, aimed as a send-up of the AI boom.

Lex & Hood is the songwriting partnership of Lex Ventura, based in Santa Barbara, California, and Tom Hood, based in Tampa Bay, Florida. The two previously worked together as Lex & The Hood before reuniting in 2026 to release a run of new songs on Flipside Records, including “Face of America,” “Annoying,” “Rats in a Cage,” “Shut Up and Listen” and “The Light Outside My Window.”

“Every Lex & Hood song is written by Lex and Tom: the lyrics, the melodies, the concept. We use AI-assisted tools for parts of the production and some video imagery, so the finished track sounds the way we hear it in our heads,” the duo states on its website.

“Automate Automate” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Lex & Hood

Lex & Hood pairs Lex Ventura, who draws on classic pop-rock, R&B, synth and surf influences, with Tom Hood, a performing singer-songwriter who mixes blues, rock, country and island-flavored styles. The two previously recorded together as Lex & The Hood before reuniting in 2026 and signing to Flipside Records, where “Automate Automate,” released October 15, 2026, follows earlier singles including “History Repeats Itself” and “Rats in a Cage.” The duo credits AI-assisted tools for parts of its production and video imagery, while writing all lyrics, melodies and concepts themselves.

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