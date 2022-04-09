Eden Synthetic Corps – The Encyclopaedia Of Black (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Background/Info: Portuguese formation Eden Synthetic Corps (ESC) strikes back with their seventh album in history. A few changes happened in the line-up like the return of their previous drummer plus a new member playing synths.

Content: ESC is a band I watched evolving throughout the years. The opening piece of the album clearly confirms this evolution towards a more Industrial/Crossover sound. Sometimes touching ground with Metal influences the sound becomes more Industrial like when driven by menacing guitar playing. But there still is a strong Electronic component which is more coming through during the last part of the work.

+ + + : This new work sounds a bit like ESC.v2. It reveals a different band when reminding their early stuff. The Metal & Industrial influences never have been that strong and at the forefront. The guitar playing injects aggression and stands for a true evil presence. I however prefer the more Electro-driven tracks emerging at the end of the album. These songs have this little extra coming through at the elevating choruses but also on heavy, epic-like arrangements. “Claustra” is an overwhelming and powerful piece illustrating this Electronic side.

– – – : Dark-Electro lovers who supported ESC right at the band’s debut will be probably have some difficulties to recognize the band listening to this album.

Conclusion: “The Encyclopaedia Of Black” took me by surprise revealing a band in evolution and exploring different paths.

Best songs: “Claustra”, “Sleeplessness”, “Homem”, “Parasomnia”, “Macula”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.edensyntheticcorps.pt / www.facebook.com/edensyntheticcorps

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


