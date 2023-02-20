Dødsmaskin – Herremoral / Slavemoral (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Power-Noise, Industrial, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: After having released albums on Malignant Records, Cyclic Law and Tesco the Norwegian formation Dødsmaskin released their sixth album on Ant-Zen. The work features two parts directly inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche’s ‘thinking on master-slave morality’.

Content: Dødsmaskin never totally repeat themselves although there also is a kind of common thread between their works. They here again reveal themselves as true sonic- and noise manipulators. The work sounds extremely powerful creating a sonic puzzle carried by overwhelming blasts and haunting atmospheres.

+ + + : Dødsmaskin remains a kind of sonic enigma to me. It’s hard to define their work because it’s hard to catch. But they always have this inspiration to handle and manipulate sounds and noises in a kind of ‘free-style’. The way they inject rhythms to their work makes it all more accessible. The album sounds diversified and sounds as an intelligent and sometimes even minimal Noise format which excels at “Imperium” and “Fordømte Svin!”.

– – – : Dødsmaskin however remains not the most easiest experience to listen.

Conclusion: Nietzsche is not exactly the most accessible philosopher to read which in a way stands for this new work by Dødsmaskin; but the common thread between them both is the fascination they awake by the audience.

Best songs: “Imperium”, “Fordømte Svin!”, “Virkeligheten”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Dodsmaskinofficial

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official