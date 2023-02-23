Argyre Planitia – The Great Dark Spot (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Released by the end of 2022, “The Great Dark Spot” must be the seventh full length album by Argyre Planitia. This German solo-project is driven by Stefan Voß releasing his second work on Winter-Light.

Content: We embark on a dark, sonic travel throughout obscure and tormented atmospheres. Low tones, vibrating sounds, echoing drones, metallic noises and field recordings create all together a dense sound spectrum.

+ + + : This artist only confirms the potential showed on previous works. It’s an overwhelming production with a strong visual appeal leading the listener into an imaginary, abyssal, world. You feel solitude and despair accentuated by the ghost-like tones although I noticed space-like effects as well.

– – – : The work is maybe missing an absolute climax to speak about a true masterpiece but we get a succession of cool tracks instead.

Conclusion: Argyre Planitia is a project which is progressively gaining a higher level at the wider fields of Dark-Ambient music.

Best songs: “Messina Chasmata”, “Subglacial Ocean”, “Pharos Crater”, “Cryovolcanic Activity”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://petroglyphargyreplanitia.wordpress.com

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1