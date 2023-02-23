Argyre Planitia – The Great Dark Spot (Album – Winter-Light)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Released by the end of 2022, “The Great Dark Spot” must be the seventh full length album by Argyre Planitia. This German solo-project is driven by Stefan Voß releasing his second work on Winter-Light.
Content: We embark on a dark, sonic travel throughout obscure and tormented atmospheres. Low tones, vibrating sounds, echoing drones, metallic noises and field recordings create all together a dense sound spectrum.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
+ + + : This artist only confirms the potential showed on previous works. It’s an overwhelming production with a strong visual appeal leading the listener into an imaginary, abyssal, world. You feel solitude and despair accentuated by the ghost-like tones although I noticed space-like effects as well.
– – – : The work is maybe missing an absolute climax to speak about a true masterpiece but we get a succession of cool tracks instead.
Conclusion: Argyre Planitia is a project which is progressively gaining a higher level at the wider fields of Dark-Ambient music.
Best songs: “Messina Chasmata”, “Subglacial Ocean”, “Pharos Crater”, “Cryovolcanic Activity”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: https://petroglyphargyreplanitia.wordpress.com
Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.