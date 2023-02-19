Headdreamer – Dreamer (EP – Headdreamer)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Minimal-Electro, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Slovakian Robert Gajdos released most of his works on Aliens Production. This self-released EP features three new songs which like the title indicates are dealing with dreams.

Content: This is a new exploration of Cinematic ambiances composed with electronics. The Cinematic style has been carried by slow rhythms while accentuated by deep, vibrating, bass lines and refined bleeps.

+ + + : Especially the opening track features a new genius, composition by Headdreamer. The way the song has been built up and accentuated by the Cinematic tune and low, bass line is absolutely magnificent. The songs are perfectly matching the concept of the work.

– – – : The last cut sounds a bit less inspired and appears to be a B-side cut.

Conclusion: Dreams are clearly inspiring to Headdreamer so I can only wish him to go on dreaming…

Best songs: “On The High Sea”, “Lost In The Fog”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002327217146