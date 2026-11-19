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Alex Erbacher and Per-Anders Kurenbach both bring a wealth of experience from other projects and have been active together as District 13 for several years now. The title of this new three-track EP might suggest that the songs are older material, but I found no evidence to support that assumption.

The tracks showcase the Electro-Pop style we have come to expect from this German duo—at times tinged with melancholy, yet given a tougher edge through the integration of EBM elements. Following a more subdued opening track, the EP shifts gears with two harder-hitting songs that truly highlight the duo’s strengths. The tracks are driven by powerful basslines, and there are some excellent choruses to be found, most notably on “Future Pulse”. Considerable attention has also been paid to sound design, with some elements carrying a distinct vintage quality.

After listening, my only regret is that there aren’t more tracks to enjoy. This is a strong EP that I can highly recommend. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Future Pulse”:

https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/future-pulse

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com