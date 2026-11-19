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French sadwave duo Years Of Shame released a live music video for “Lights”, a track from their debut album “Primary”, released on 6 February 2026 via Icy Cold Records. The vinyl and CD editions of “Primary” remain available.

Years Of Shame is the duo of vocalist Berne Evol and guitarist/producer Brice Delourmel, who also performs as Giirls. Both musicians also play in the Rennes-based coldgaze band Dead. “Lights” is one of the more direct tracks on “Primary”, built on rapid-fire, hypnotic loops. Delourmel, the track’s primary composer, describes it as “bestial”.

The video shows an extended live version of the song, featuring an additional minute of music compared to the studio recording. The extended arrangement was first performed at Le Point Éphémère in Paris during a Halloween show. Visuals were directed by Aurélien Le Beau, with special effects by Mickaël Auffret, the same pairing behind the lyric video for “Heat”, the band’s first single. The footage runs through a cathode-ray tube television manipulated in real time with analog equipment, producing the clip’s glitch aesthetic.

Lyrically, “Lights” plays out as an internal dialogue. Vocalist Berne Evol has described it as a conflict between repression and release, with the song’s refrain turning that tension toward resolution rather than darkness.

French outlet Eklektik Rock reviewed “Primary”, writing: “Nostalgia and catharsis are therefore on the menu […] of this very promising first opus. So let the tears of sadwave overwhelm you!”

About Years Of Shame

Years Of Shame is a French sadwave project formed by Berne Evol and guitarist/producer Brice Delourmel, who also records as Giirls; both are also members of the Rennes-based coldgaze band Dead. The duo released their debut album, “Primary”, on 6 February 2026 via Icy Cold Records, on vinyl, CD and digital formats. The album followed the band’s first single, “Heat”, and was followed by further singles including “Trust” and “Violence”. Years Of Shame has performed across France since the album’s release, including a show at Le Point Éphémère in Paris. “Lights” is the latest track from “Primary” to receive a dedicated video.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com