Depeche Mode releases audio for new track ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’

Out now is the second single from Depeche Mode’s newest album “Memento Mori” out on March 24th. “My Cosmos Is Mine” is also the opening song for the album and follows “Ghost Again” which was released earlier last month as the first single from the new album.

The album was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. It will be the first Depeche Mode studio album to be released after the death of co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher on 26 May 2022. The album will be promoted by the ‘Memento Mori’ tour.