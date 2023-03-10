Depeche Mode releases audio for new track ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’
Out now is the second single from Depeche Mode’s newest album “Memento Mori” out on March 24th. “My Cosmos Is Mine” is also the opening song for the album and follows “Ghost Again” which was released earlier last month as the first single from the new album.
The album was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. It will be the first Depeche Mode studio album to be released after the death of co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher on 26 May 2022. The album will be promoted by the ‘Memento Mori’ tour.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.