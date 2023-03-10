SUNDL releases goth house single ‘Dead River’ featuring Terz Nervosa (with lyrics by Lydia Lunch)

Taken from “SUNDL 3” (the new SUNDL album which will be released in April 2023) is “Dead River”. It is already the 2nd single from the new album of the Viennese Goth House act SUNDL following up “Diving To The Dephts” featuring Lina Gärtner via the Cut Surface label. This new single features Terz Nervosa. The whole was mixed by Philipp Forthuber and mastered by Dino Spiluttini.

With “Dead River” we hear Christian Sundl’s reinterpretation of the same titled song by Honeymoon in Red, a short-lived all-star formation that formed around No Wave icon Lydia Lunch and Rowland S. Howard in the early 80s.

The video itself was shot by Tina Bauer and edited by Christian Sundl and takes its cue from Ernie Gehr’s key work of structural film, “Serene Velocity”. Instead of the changing focal length of the important 1970s short film, however, Sundl’s video changes the digital zoom.

Since 2005 Christian Sundl is the drummer of the bands Lady Lynch and Black Fox Dance. Sundl is co-founder and director of the cassette label Wilhelm show me the Major Label, founded in 2008. Under the name SUNDL he released two cassettes on Cut Surface and Wilhelm show me the Major Label in recent years; “SUNDL” and “SUNDL II”. In his photographic works he documents the Austrian post-punk scene.

