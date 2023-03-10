Delerium releases video for song ‘In The Deep (feat. Kanga)’ – new album ‘Signs’ out today
Out today is the all new Delerium video by the Canadian duo of Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber. Titled “In The Deep (feat. Kanga)” the track is taken from the band’s new album “Signs” which is out today as well. “Signs” features contributions from Mimi Page, Phildel, Inna Walters and Kanga.
Kanga is a musician and producer from Los Angeles, CA. She fuses post-apocalyptic pop sensibilities with rhythms and melodies. She is currently working on her next album in collaboration with producers Josh Franks and Dave Adrounie, set to be released on Artoffact Records in Spring, 2023. For now you can enjoy her here on this new Delerium single.
Here’s the video for the new single, directed By Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films.
