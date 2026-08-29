Death By Love released “Królowa Świata” on 28 August 2026, their first original song in Polish, with Clan Of Xymox bassist Mario Usai playing the bassline.

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The bassline on the new Death By Love track was recorded in a hotel room on a North American tour. Królowa Świata, out digitally on 28 August 2026, is the first original song the Polish-American duo have written in Polish, and it carries a guest bass part from Mario Usai of Clan Of Xymox. The gothic, industrial and trip-hop mix Death By Love brought to their debut album “444” is here pushed towards trance-styled synth sequencing.

<a href="https://deathbylovepoland.bandcamp.com/album/kr-lowa-wiata" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Królowa Świata by Death by Love</a>

The release runs four tracks: “Królowa Świata” (3:44), a “Psychotribe Psychoqueen Remix” of it (3:45), “Forest” (3:53) and a “Psychorchestra Remix” of “Forest” (4:02). Inga Habiba wrote the lyrics and sings; Peter Guellard handled synths and electric guitar; Usai played bass. Guellard produced and mastered the track at his Psychotribe Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The cover picture is by Robert Laska.

How Death By Love built ‘Królowa Świata’ on the road

The title translates as “Queen of the World”. Habiba addresses the song’s second person to herself rather than to a listener, and describes the writing that way: “these words are the whispers of my own subconscious, trying to break through the defensive armor I had built around myself.”

Guellard began work on the track while touring the North American East Coast as a tech for Clan Of Xymox, carrying a portable rig and building around vocal takes Habiba had sent him. He cut the first guitar pass on Ronny Moorings‘ Rickenbacker. Usai then came into his hotel room, listened, and recorded the bass for the whole song. Guellard finished the arrangement at home, pairing fresh vocals from Habiba with the synth sequences. On writing in Polish, he commented: “Poland is our homeland, after all, even though at this point I’ve lived in the US longer than I ever lived there.”

The video sets a vampire story in a mansion and a ballroom. Guellard built it from AI-generated imagery that he then edited and reworked with additional visual effects, the same method the duo used on their 2025 video for “Krakowski Spleen”. The track is on Bandcamp, Spotify and YouTube.

About Death By Love

Death By Love is a Polish-American project built around Polish singer-songwriter Inga Habiba and Polish-born, US-based producer, multi-instrumentalist and remix artist Peter Guellard. Habiba began performing in her teens with the new wave band Nizam, then fronted Monev, Ahimsa and the Warsaw gothic rock group Lorien, and worked with the folk-ethnic ensemble Habiarjan and the electronic act NUN Electro alongside her solo project CallMe. Guellard came up through the Polish goth band Blitzkrieg and later worked in the US dark-electronic underground with MACE, The Electric Hellfire Club, Venus in Furs and Dichro. A remix commission for NUN Electro’s “Hide” led to the pair working together on Habiba’s CallMe material, which became Death By Love.

The duo signed to Distortion Productions and opened their catalogue with the three-track single “Strong Inside” at the end of January 2025. A Polish-language cover of Maanam’s “Krakowski Spleen”, with a video assembled from AI-generated visuals, followed in March 2025. They also appeared on COP International’s 75-track wildfire relief compilation “Los Angeles – From The Ashes”. Habiba and Guellard met in Warsaw in October 2024 to record “Strong Inside” and “Temros”, and completed the rest of the album across a year of file exchange between Europe and the United States.

The single “Sellenno”, whose video was shot inside the disused Heinz ketchup factory in Pittsburgh, preceded the eleven-track concept album “444”, issued on Distortion Productions on CD and digital in February 2026 with a video for “Cosmic Power”. In July 2026 the duo put out “In Unity” as a set of remixes in tribute to the Polish act Wieloryb. “Królowa Świata” is their first release since.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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