Polish–U.S. dark electronic duo Death By Love have released their debut concept album “444” on Distortion Productions, available on CD and digital formats.

The album runs eleven tracks and musically combines gothic, industrial and trip-hop elements with prominent Middle Eastern melodic touches. Thematically “444” is about mysticism, identity, spiritual tension and emotional rebirth, described by the duo as “a ritual of survival, transformation, and paradox”.

Writing for “444” began when core members Inga Habiba and Peter Guellard met in Warsaw in October 2024 to record the tracks “Strong Inside” and “Temros”, both accompanied by videos. The remainder of the record was developed through a year of file-based collaboration between Europe and the United States.

The album also includes “Temros (Symphonic Mix)”, a reworked version of the track that first appeared on the compilation “Electronic Saviors Vol. 7: ReUnion“.

<a href="https://deathbylovepoland.bandcamp.com/album/444" rel="noopener">444 by Death by Love</a>

A rather sophisticated video for “Cosmic Power” is also out now.

About Death By Love

Death By Love is a Polish–U.S. dark electronic project that combines gothic, industrial and dark electro structures with trip-hop pacing and prominent Middle Eastern melodic inflections. The group’s core members are Polish singer-songwriter Inga Habiba and Polish-born, U.S.-based producer, multi-instrumentalist and remix artist Peter Guellard.

Habiba began performing in her teens with the new wave band Nizam and went on to front projects including Monev, Ahimsa and the Warsaw-based gothic rock group Lorien, alongside work with the folk-ethnic ensemble Habiarjan and electronic act NUN Electro, as well as her solo project CallMe.

Guellard’s trajectory runs through the Polish goth band Blitzkrieg and subsequent work in the U.S. dark-electronic underground, including involvement with projects such as MACE, The Electric Hellfire Club, Venus in Furs and Dichro. After Dichro dissolved, a remix commission for NUN Electro’s “Hide” led to deeper collaboration with Habiba on her CallMe material, which in turn developed into the dedicated Death By Love project.

The duo formally signed with Distortion Productions in January 2025. Their debut single “Strong Inside” followed at the end of that month, introducing their fusion of slow-building electronic arrangements, club-compatible rhythms and introspective lyrical themes. The band subsequently released the Maanam cover “Krakowski Spleen” in March 2025, before working towards “444” as their first album-length.

For live performances, Death By Love expand to a full band setup with guitarist Adrian Adioetomo and drummer Joe Palermo as key stage collaborators, next to guitarists Pam Simmons and Tomasz “Mechu” Wojciechowski.

