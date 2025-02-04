Death By Love drops debut song & video, ‘Strong Inside’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The dark electronic duo Death By Love has announced the release of their debut single & video, “Strong Inside” courtesy of Distortion Productions.

Here’s what the band says about the song: “‘Strong Inside’ is a song that deeply reflects the inner struggles of the human experience. The lyrics touch on universal themes of vulnerability, self-acceptance, the constant search for inner peace, and authentic connections. It’s a song about self-preservation and a yearning for closeness and connection and the aspiration for a balanced and authentic self. It’s the resilience of the human condition that makes us all “strong inside”.”

The single holds 3 tracks, the title track and two edits, namely an acoustique remix and a Kromproom Machine mix.

<a href="https://deathbylovepoland.bandcamp.com/album/strong-inside">Strong Inside by Death by Love</a>

The band is currenly finalizing their first full-length album, set for a Summer release.

About Death By Love

Death By Love fuses gothic, industrial, and trip-hop influences with Middle Eastern soundscapes. The band was formed by Polish singer-songwriter Inga Habiba and American music producer Peter Guellard. For live performances, they are joined by guitarist Adrian Adioetomo and drummer Joe Palermo.

Inga Habiba began her career at the age of 16 with the new wave band Nizam and has since fronted an array of projects, including Monev, Ahimsa, and her gothic rock band Lorien.

Peter Guellard is the frontman of the Polish goth band Blitzkrieg, and was involved with bands such as The Electric Hellfire Club, Venus In Furs, Mace, and Dichro. His remix work for NUN was what united him with Inga. In addition to his musical work, Peter is a video producer.

