Soft Scent release “No Flowers in June” on 21 September 2026, the first single from “Mother’s Ruin”, in 50 numbered CDs on pre-order from 29 August 2026.

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Italian darkwave and post-punk trio Soft Scent release “No Flowers in June” on 21 September 2026, together with an official music video. It is the first single from “Mother’s Ruin”, the band’s second album and the follow-up to their 2024 debut “CHIMERA”. Pre-orders for a physical edition open on Bandcamp on 29 August 2026.

That physical edition runs to fifty individually numbered CDs, self-released by the band. Each copy ships in a black envelope sealed with one of six flower wax seal designs, picked at random per copy, and comes with a printed art card carrying the artwork and credits.

Who recorded ‘No Flowers in June’

Gianluca Lo Presti recorded the track at Loto Studio 2.0 in Filetto and at Logan Sound Space in Castelfidardo, Italy. Lo Presti also recorded Soft Scent’s debut album at the earlier Loto Studio. William Faith, a founding member of Faith and the Muse, mixed and mastered it at 13 Studio in Los Angeles. The song keeps the band’s darkwave and post-punk footing, with a restless bassline and insistent synthesizers.

“Mother’s Ruin” is built as a concept album in the form of a travel book, moving between places, eras and stories. The title takes the Victorian nickname for gin, and the band set the record between comfort and destruction, escape and consequence. “No Flowers in June” deals with what is left once the escape is over. Soft Scent describe the song in one line: “Some endings don’t wait, they arrive before you do.”

The artwork follows the album’s visual language, using dried and ceramic flowers marked with eyes modelled on Victorian Lover’s Eyes miniatures. No release date has been announced for “Mother’s Ruin”.

About Soft Scent

Soft Scent formed in Marche, Italy, in the summer of 2023, as a trio: Anna, who performs as MissLucifer, on vocals, keyboards and synthesizers; Enrico on drums and electronic drums; and Sara on bass and backing vocals. The band write and produce their own material.

Their first single, “The Howl”, appeared in November 2023, followed by “No Wounds” in January 2024 and the title track “Chimera” that August. The debut album “CHIMERA” came out on 9 September 2024, running seven tracks: “Parasomnia”, “No Wounds (Album Mix)”, “Chimera”, “17:07”, a cover of Grauzone‘s “Wütendes Glas”, “The Howl (Album mix)” and “Susan and Sam”. Gianluca Lo Presti recorded it at Loto Studio in Filetto, and Maurizio “Icio” Baggio mixed and mastered it at La Distilleria Studios in Sarcedo. Tommaso Pompili added backing vocals and guitar to “The Howl”. The Polish label Bat-Cave Productions issued the CD in a six-panel digipack with a lyrics poster insert, and Manic Depression Records handled the vinyl.

<a href="https://softscent.bandcamp.com/album/chimera-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CHIMERA by Soft Scent</a>

Two remixes of the album tracks followed, by Ermete Lo Stige and Border. “No Flowers in June” is the band’s first new recording since, and the first material from the second album.

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