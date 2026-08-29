French Police released the double single “Super Over Drive” / “Silver” with two Chris Eichenseer videos, their second Interscope release, on 28 August 2026.

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Chicago post-punk trio French Police released the double single “Super Over Drive” / “Silver” on 28 August 2026 through Interscope Records, with a video for each track. “Super Over Drive” and “Silver” are the band’s second release for the label, four weeks after the “Reptile” / “Japan” double single that opened the deal.

Chris Eichenseer directed both clips as a Someoddpilot Studios production and also shot the cover art. The “Super Over Drive” video puts the trio through a sepia-toned performance in which bodies blur into movement and faces appear and disappear.

What French Police put on ‘Super Over Drive’ and ‘Silver’

“Super Over Drive” runs 3:22 and rides a driving bass line while Manny Herrera’s guitar cuts back into the arrangement from shifting angles. Brian Flores stretches his phrasing further than on earlier French Police tracks, holding notes past the point where the delivery stays composed. “Silver” runs 3:04, opens the arrangement out and leaves more space around the vocal, trading the first track’s defensiveness for a direct admission.

Both tracks are on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and the other streaming services. No album has been announced around them, so they stand as the band’s second standalone Interscope single.

The pairing follows “Reptile” / “Japan”, which arrived at the end of July 2026 and was the trio’s first release for a major label after seven years of self-released records and vinyl through independents. Side-Line reported that release in French Police signs to Interscope Records, releases ‘Reptile / Japan’ double single.

The trio play 26 North American dates between 11 September and 18 October 2026, closing at home in Chicago.

11 September 2026 – Detroit, MI, US – El Club

12 September 2026 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Dance Cave

13 September 2026 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Les Foufounes Electriques

14 September 2026 – Boston, MA, US – Brighton Music Hall

17 September 2026 – Brooklyn, NY, US – 99 Scott Ave.

18 September 2026 – Philadelphia, PA, US – The Foundry at the Fillmore

19 September 2026 – Baltimore, MD, US – Baltimore Soundstage

21 September 2026 – Charlotte, NC, US – Neighborhood Theatre

22 September 2026 – Atlanta, GA, US – Terminal West

23 September 2026 – Tampa, FL, US – The Orpheum

25 September 2026 – Houston, TX, US – White Oak Music Hall

26 September 2026 – San Antonio, TX, US – Aztec Theatre

27 September 2026 – Dallas, TX, US – Trees

29 September 2026 – Albuquerque, NM, US – Sister

30 September 2026 – El Paso, TX, US – Lowbrow Palace

1 October 2026 – Phoenix, AZ, US – The Van Buren

2 October 2026 – Las Vegas, NV, US – The Portal at Area 15

3 October 2026 – Riverside, CA, US – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

4 October 2026 – Anaheim, CA, US – House of Blues

7 October 2026 – San Francisco, CA, US – August Hall

9 October 2026 – Seattle, WA, US – The Crocodile

10 October 2026 – Portland, OR, US – Wonder Ballroom

13 October 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT, US – Metro Music Hall

15 October 2026 – Denver, CO, US – The Oriental Theatre

17 October 2026 – Nashville, TN, US – The Pinnacle

18 October 2026 – Chicago, IL, US – Ramova Theatre

About French Police

Brian Flores founded French Police in Chicago in 2018. The Mexican-American singer, songwriter and guitarist writes in Spanish and English. Manny Herrera plays lead guitar and Rolando Donjuan plays bass. The trio bring a post-punk that mixes chorused guitar lines, driving bass and coldwave-leaning vocals, and they share a listener base with Lebanon Hanover, Molchat Doma and The Chameleons.

The self-titled debut appeared in 2019, followed by the “Pedaleo Nocturno” EP the same year and the 15-track “Haunted Castle” in February 2020, which Icy Cold Records later pressed to CD. A dense run of self-released EPs and singles followed through 2021 and 2022, among them “Pensamiento Negro”, “Onyx” and “1995”, with “Club De Vampiros / Plant Based Girl” issued by Icy Cold Records in January 2022 and “Fumar / Hate Me” by Cruel Records that May.

“Bleu” arrived in February 2023, and Audiotree released a live single and EP the following month. “Bully” came out on 26 January 2024, again self-released digitally with a vinyl edition through Icy Cold Records. Side-Line covered those European pressings in French Police launch limited European vinyl editions of ‘Bully’ and ‘Haunted Castle’, and Side-Line reviewed the album in French Police – Haunted Castle (Album – Icy Cold Records).

The “Espera” EP followed in January 2025 with the singles “Sugar Killer” and “Libra” later that year, and Icy Cold Records collected earlier material on the “Essentials” CD in March 2026. The Interscope deal, announced at the end of July 2026, ends the self-released period; “Super Over Drive” and “Silver” are the first songs the band has put out since the tour was announced.

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