Deardarkhead unveil video for ‘In Another Life’ from ‘The Pendulum Swings’

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New Jersey band Deardarkhead unveiled a video for “In Another Life”, a track from their album “The Pendulum Swings”, out now on their own imprint Fertile Crescent Records. The video was directed by Italian video artist Francesca Bonci, known for work with Federale, The Dandy Warhols and Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell.

“The Pendulum Swings” is Deardarkhead’s second full-length album, arriving almost three decades after their 1998 debut, “Unlock the Valves of Feeling”, also issued on Fertile Crescent Records. It was recorded at Miner Street Recordings in Philadelphia and produced, engineered and mixed by Brian McTear and Amy Morrissey, known for their work with The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile and Sharon Van Etten, and mastered by Joe Lambert, whose credits include Animal Collective, Blonde Redhead, Beach House, M83 and Wild Nothing. The album is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, with CD, digital and 180-gram vinyl editions available for pre-order.

<a href="https://deardarkhead.bandcamp.com/album/the-pendulum-swings" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Pendulum Swings by Deardarkhead</a>

Deardarkhead’s current lineup on ‘The Pendulum Swings’

Deardarkhead’s current lineup features guitarist Kevin Harrington and drummer Robert Weiss, joined by bassist James Malizia, who replaced Brandon Howard after the album was recorded. Drummer Robert Weiss described the record as a mix of older and newer material: “‘The Pendulum Swings’ is a collection of both older and newer material that we are very proud of. Each song has its own distinct vibe, but they collectively make up the DDH sound. This was the second time we recorded at Miner Street Recordings and we focused on trying new things with drum loops, different time signatures, backing keyboard tracks, using an ebow and bass VI, plus more guitar tracks than ever.”

Deardarkhead had earlier shared the album’s lead track, “Letting Go”, featuring keyboardist Joe McGinty of The Psychedelic Furs and Nada Surf on additional layers.

About Deardarkhead

Deardarkhead formed in 1988 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The band takes its name from “Cean Dubh Dilis”, an 1867 Irish poem by Samuel Ferguson. After early cassette releases, Deardarkhead debuted with the full-length “Unlock the Valves of Feeling” in 1998 through their own imprint, Fertile Crescent Records, the first of five recordings the band issued on that label. Vocalist Michael Amper left the band in 2009, after which Deardarkhead shifted to a fully instrumental, texture-driven approach centered on guitar and atmosphere.

Captured Tracks released a retrospective of the band’s early material, “Oceanside: 1991-1993”, in 2011 as part of its Shoegaze Archives series. Deardarkhead joined Saint Marie Records for the “Strange Weather” EP in 2016. Over the years the band has played shows alongside Supergrass, The Psychedelic Furs, Everclear, Nothing and The Lilys. “The Pendulum Swings”, released through Fertile Crescent Records, is Deardarkhead’s first full-length album since “Unlock the Valves of Feeling”, and the video for “In Another Life” is the latest piece of material the band has shared from it.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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