Nothing Has Changed – Hissing Guilt (Album – Zoharum)

Background/Info: Nothing Has Changed has been introduced as Industrial-Metal from Poland. The project joined hands together with Zoharum, releasing their second full length.

Content: There clearly is an Industrial basis running through this work. It comes mainly through the drum sections, but also the global sound treatments, which have something Noise-like. The tracks are supported with an obscure, cold sphere, which becomes pretty tormented, especially when mixed with some fragmented, sampled screams. A few tracks are heavily bouncing and even touching ground with Industrial-Techno, but the last cut ends the album with a soft Noise piece.

+ + + : The approach is interesting for the mix of Industrial elements together with dark spheres and harder noises while there are also some vague Techno bass drums. The album features ten tracks, which remain pretty short so in the end this album is never boring. I also want to say a word about the great, artistic digipak of this production.

– – – : The album doesn’t feature any real highlights and that’s maybe because the tracks remain pretty basic; there’s no sophistication here!

Conclusion: Nothing Has Changed is probably inspired by retro-Industrial music, but creates a refreshing Industrial approach, which with some extra elaboration would be really excellent.

Best songs: “Martyr’s Death, “No Escape”.

Rate: 7.

