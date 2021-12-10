Excubitors – Another Dimension (Album – Excubitors)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The fifth album by the German Viereck brothers is meant as an escape to the world we’re living in; it’s an open door to another dimension.

Content: Excubitors holds on their atypical Electro-Pop approach, which has something personal and not always easy to catch. Some darker and melancholic passages might appeal for Blutengel fans, but other pieces are away from established standards and cliché Electro-Pop. The tracklist is mixing danceable- and dreamy pieces. Most of the songs have been sung in English, but there’s also a few German sung tracks.

+ + + : “Another Dimension” sounds to me as the most mature and accomplished work by Excubitors. Most of the songs have something emotional and touching, the title track being for sure the reference to illustrate this approach. I’ve a preference for the more danceable cuts and I especially recommend the “2021 Re-Edit”s of “Command And Conquer” and “The Blue Lights”. Another attention grabber is “I Don’t Care” which is carried by a cool melody line. “Stranger” might appeal for Blutengel fans and is another song to discover. Last, but not least, Rob Dust also made a great remix of “Stranger” in an extra danceable/clubby style. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the artistic digipak of this album.

– – – : I’m just missing an extra catchy touch on a few songs, but then the album would maybe become more cliché. The few German sung pieces are definitely not the best ones.

Conclusion: The dystopian world we’re living in has inspired Excubitors to compose their best work to date; this is pretty cool Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Command And Conquer – 2021 Re-Edit”, “I Don’t Care”, “The Blue Lights – 2021 Re-Edit”, “Stranger”, “Stranger – Rob Dust Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.excubitors.de / www.facebook.com/excubitors