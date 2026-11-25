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Canadian producer DJ Diemme, the recording name of Don Mawbey, is spotlighting “Finlandia,” the third chapter from his 14-track concept album “In tension, AL.” Mawbey records and releases as DJ Diemme (Helium Ent) from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

<a href="https://donmawbey.bandcamp.com/track/finlandia" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Finlandia by Don Mawbey</a>

“Finlandia” is built around a 16th-note arpeggiator in D minor, running at roughly 125 BPM in 4/4, that shifts over the course of the track into a distorted industrial synth-bass and a siren-wail close. Mawbey places its sound alongside Jean-Michel Jarre, Tangerine Dream and S U R V I V E, the project behind the “Stranger Things” score. The track is the third of 14 on “In tension, AL,” a concept album already available in full on Bandcamp.

About DJ Diemme

DJ Diemme is the recording name of Don Mawbey, an independent electronic producer based in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, working under the Helium Ent banner. His concept album “In tension, AL” runs 14 tracks, opening with “bizarre lazy cruising” and “Down the eerie Rhodes” before “Finlandia,” and continuing through “on the range,” “isn’t he horrible,” “There was no whey,” “Hard pressed,” “16th dead,” “inspector jaw,” “watts going on with this,” “Randy,” “take a pause,” “swan song” and “that’s just what she’ll do.” The album is available now on Bandcamp.

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