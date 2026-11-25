Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2027 has confirmed its first 41 artists, including Diary of Dreams, Christian Death, Mesh and Kirlian Camera, for 14-17 May in Leipzig.

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The 34th edition of Wave-Gotik-Treffen will take place in Leipzig, Germany, from 14 to 17 May 2027. Organisers have confirmed the first 41 artists for one of Europe’s most extensive gatherings dedicated to gothic, industrial, electronic and alternative music.

The initial announcement introduced Diary of Dreams, Christian Death, Mesh, Jäger 90, Years of Denial, V2A and Antipole & Pedro Code, setting out an early programme spanning gothic rock, darkwave, EBM and electronic experimentation.

Subsequent announcements have expanded the selection further. The lineup now spans established names and contemporary projects from different generations of the international alternative scene. Among the confirmed artists are Kirlian Camera, In Strict Confidence, EMMON, NNHMN, Sonar, Potochkine, Unter Null, Fix8:Sed8, Lights of Euphoria, Local Suicide, Owl Vision and Horror Vacui, alongside Hell Boulevard, A Life Divided, The House of Usher, Heldmaschine and Vandal Moon.

Two performances have also been flagged as special appearances: Scottish post-punk band Twisted Nerve are scheduled to present a 50th-anniversary show, while American project FEVR & Vick Vapors will make its European premiere.

The latest additions, announced on 22 November, include In Strict Confidence, John Stenersen (Wardruna), BFG, Fragrance, Frontal Boundary and Thin Eater, bringing the number of officially confirmed artists to 41.

Confirmed artists for Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2027

A Life Divided, Alienare, Antipole & Pedro Code, BFG, Christian Death, Diary of Dreams, Dionnysuss, EMMON, Eric Fish & Friends, FEVR & Vick Vapors, Fix8:Sed8, Fragrance, Frontal Boundary, Heldmaschine, Hell Boulevard, Horror Vacui, In Strict Confidence, Jäger 90, John Stenersen (Wardruna), Johnny Dynamite, Kirlian Camera, Lights of Euphoria, Local Suicide, Mesh, Metallspürhunde, Mono No Aware, Muirsheen Durkin & Friends, NNHMN, Owl Vision, Potochkine, Sonar, The City Gates, The Fright, The House of Usher, The Sound Veil Society, Thin Eater, Twisted Nerve, Unter Null, V2A, Vandal Moon and Years of Denial.

Among the confirmed acts, Mesh and Diary of Dreams both carry recent Side-Line coverage of their own current album campaigns.

Further artists, individual performance dates and the complete festival schedule will be announced as preparations continue.

About Wave-Gotik-Treffen

Established in Leipzig in 1992, Wave-Gotik-Treffen has developed from a gathering of approximately 2,000 participants into one of the world’s largest events dedicated to gothic and dark alternative culture. Traditionally held over the Pentecost weekend, the festival attracts an international audience and encompasses a far broader programme than its musical lineup alone might suggest.

Unlike conventional festivals concentrated within a single venue, WGT takes place throughout Leipzig, incorporating concert halls, clubs, theatres, churches, museums and other cultural institutions. Its musical programme spans gothic rock, post-punk, darkwave, EBM, industrial, experimental electronics, neofolk, metal, medieval music and classical compositions. Concerts are accompanied by exhibitions, readings, lectures, film screenings, theatrical performances and a range of cultural activities, a citywide structure that has remained central to WGT’s identity.

The festival’s principal gathering and camping area is located at the agra-Messepark, while other performances and events take place across Leipzig. The event continues to emphasise its original character as a meeting of like-minded participants.

Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2027 runs 14-17 May 2027 in Leipzig, Germany. Lineup updates are posted on the official bands page, with festival information available via the official site.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.