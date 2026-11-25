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Manchester musician Harry Stafford and North Carolina-based Marco Butcher have released “Skyscraper Superhighway”, the title track from their third album as a duo. The full album follows on January 15, 2027 via Black Lagoon Records, on CD and digitally.

The single arrives three years after the duo’s last new material and follows October’s “Time Always Knows.” Where that song reflected on a fading past romance, “Skyscraper Superhighway” moves into electronic beats, atmospheric percussion and darker, cinematic soundscapes. Stafford wrote the lyrics around Manchester’s Deansgate towers, drawing a comparison between the skyline and the futuristic cityscapes of “Metropolis” and “Blade Runner.”

<a href="https://harrystafford.bandcamp.com/track/skyscraper-superhighway" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Skyscraper Superhighway by Harry Stafford and Marco Butcher</a>

Stafford directed and produced the accompanying video himself, using drone footage supplied by Bardhok Ndoji. Stafford described the track’s origin: “When Marco came to me with the electronic beats, I was delighted to find a way to do justice to his sound and I had the idea to imagine a strange science fiction world, which without realising it was actually much closer to home than I thought,” he said.

Stafford handles vocals, lead guitar and strings on the song. Butcher plays bass and backwards guitar. The pair wrote the music together, with lyrics by Stafford, and Butcher produced and mastered the track at his Boombox Studio in North Carolina after the two traded recordings between Manchester and the US. “Skyscraper Superhighway” is available now on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

The forthcoming album carries the same title as the single and follows “We Are The Perilous Men” (2023) and “Bone Architecture” (2021), the duo’s first two collaborations. Stafford and Butcher began working together remotely during the 2020 lockdown, pairing Stafford’s English post-punk background with Butcher’s North Carolina-rooted blues and jazz playing.

About Harry Stafford and Marco Butcher

Harry Stafford is a Manchester musician best known as the founder, singer and guitarist of Inca Babies, the city’s gothic rock and post-punk outfit, with whom he has released ten albums and toured internationally. Side-Line has covered Inca Babies’ recent album campaign for “Reincarnation” on the same label, Black Lagoon Records, along with the band’s 2023 single “Walk Among The Spectres.” Beyond Inca Babies, Stafford has worked with The Membranes, Simon Ding Archer, Inspiral Carpets’ Clint Boon, Kevin G. Davy and Public Image Ltd’s Keith Levene.

Marco Butcher is a North Carolina-based musician whose background spans jazz, blues, percussion and electronic music, including work with The Jazz Messengers and Kurt Wolf of Pussy Galore. He has released albums across those genres under various projects, working as both a drummer and producer.

Stafford and Butcher started collaborating remotely in 2020, trading recordings between Stafford’s Manchester studio and Butcher’s Boombox Studio in North Carolina. “Bone Architecture” (2021) and “We Are The Perilous Men” (2023) followed, and the pair’s third album, “Skyscraper Superhighway,” arrives January 15, 2027 via Black Lagoon Records.

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