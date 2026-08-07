Credit Card shares ‘Love Crime’ from debut album ‘Devil’s Night / Dead Internet’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Detroit industrial-punk duo Credit Card released the single “Love Crime” on August 6, 2026. The track is the second single from the band’s debut album, “Devil’s Night / Dead Internet,” a self-released, 12-track digital album due August 14, 2026 via Bandcamp.

Credit Card is Shaun Hunter, who handles vocals, synth and noise, and Max Dameron, who supplies programming, synth and guitar. On “Love Crime,” the duo pair a hard-driving, mechanically programmed beat with distorted synths, noise and guitar under Hunter’s vocals. The song follows the band’s debut single “Harsh Times,” released July 15, 2026 and previously covered by Side-Line.

<a href="https://xxxcreditcardxxx.bandcamp.com/album/devils-night-dead-internet" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Love Crime by Credit Card</a>

“Devil’s Night / Dead Internet” is available for pre-order on Bandcamp ahead of its August 14 release. The album runs 12 tracks: “cute.exe,” “This Is a Debt You Can Never Repay,” “RHCP Tattoo,” “Love Crime,” “Pure Mood,” “Mister Sophistication,” “Harsh Times,” “Lifestyle Creep,” “Vampire’s Kiss,” “I Thought You Said This Is Dust, Brother,” “Nero With Venus” and “Do What You Want.” No label is listed for the release; Credit Card has issued both singles independently through Bandcamp.

No Discogs profile for the band could be located at the time of writing.

About Credit Card

Credit Card is a duo from Detroit, Michigan, formed by Shaun Hunter (vocals, synth, noise) and Max Dameron (programming, synth, guitar). The project built a following in Detroit through live shows built around strobe lighting and mosh pits. Its first physical release, a seven-inch single titled “(CC)” – a reference to the Germs – sold out at its release show.

Credit Card released its debut single, “Harsh Times,” on July 15, 2026, self-released via Bandcamp. “Love Crime,” released August 6, 2026, followed as the second single from the band’s forthcoming debut album, “Devil’s Night / Dead Internet,” a 12-track digital release scheduled for August 14, 2026 via Bandcamp. No label has been announced for the release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)