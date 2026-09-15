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Kansas City post-punk duo Redder Moon have released an official video for “If You’re Falling, Dive”, the title track of their 2025 album of the same name. The album, eight tracks of gothic new wave and dark wave post-punk, was released August 28, 2025, and was mastered by Gordy Goudie, known for his work with Simple Minds and Echo & The Bunnymen.

Redder Moon is Jeremiah James Gonzales, who writes the songs and sings, and touring bassist Sergio Anthony Gonzales-Gonzalez. The video for “If You’re Falling, Dive” sets shadow play and shifting lights against hand-drawn animation and shifting silhouettes, with Gonzales’s baritone vocal running through swirling synths and layered guitars. Gonzales described the song as “a meditation on mortality, identity, and the unseen paths our lives might have taken,” adding that it explores “the temptation to compare ourselves with who we could have been” and that “what begins as chaos can become transformation.”

<a href="https://reddermoon.bandcamp.com/album/if-youre-falling-dive" target="_blank" rel="noopener">If You’re Falling, Dive by Redder Moon</a>

The video arrives as Redder Moon prepare for a fall 2026 tour through the American southeast, midwest and southwest. The duo have previously toured with Nite, Matte Blvck, Dead On A Sunday, Vision Video and Rosegarden Funeral Party, acts whose sound sits alongside Redder Moon’s own mix of post-punk gloom and early-’90s Depeche Mode-indebted synth work. “If You’re Falling, Dive” is available now on Bandcamp and streaming services.

About Redder Moon

Redder Moon is a gothic new wave and post-punk project from Kansas City, Missouri, built around analog synths, dark dance beats and dreamy guitars. The current lineup, formed in 2024, pairs songwriter and vocalist Jeremiah James Gonzales with touring bassist Sergio Anthony Gonzales-Gonzalez; the two are cousins of Mexican American, Latin heritage. The band released a run of singles and albums on Bandcamp, including “She Was Certainly Bit By Something,” “Land of the Blind” and “Hell is Other People,” building a following through the Kansas City post-punk and goth scene, including a live performance at Minibar in Kansas City in November 2024.

Redder Moon’s most recent full-length, “If You’re Falling, Dive,” followed in August 2025, mastered by Gordy Goudie. Singles from the record, including “No One Lives Forever,” “Current Heartbeat,” “Someone’s Going To Cry” and “Endless Lullaby,” each arrived with their own videos. The band has toured extensively alongside Nite, Matte Blvck, Dead On A Sunday, Vision Video and Rosegarden Funeral Party, and the new video for the album’s title track lands as the group heads into a fall 2026 tour of the American southeast, midwest and southwest.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com