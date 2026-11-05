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French artist Cyril Laurent has been active in the music world for over 30 years, having made a name for himself through his project Lambwool. With LMBW, he set out to explore the more Electronic side of his musical vision. Two years ago, he released the EP “Crossed Parallels”—an absolute masterpiece—and now follows it up with this eight-track album, conceived as the musical expression of a mind in turmoil.

LMBW continues along the path established on the EP, delivering highly intelligent compositions in which every track is meticulously constructed. The music resembles a sonic puzzle, with every piece fitting perfectly into the next. This is the work of a true sound architect: an artist who takes the time to craft individual sounds before seamlessly combining them with a variety of effects and rhythms. At the same time, the album carries strong Cinematic influences, thanks to its distinctive atmosphere, which leaves plenty of room for the imagination.

The album brings to mind a surgical approach to composition, with everything crafted with extraordinary precision and attention to detail. An absolute masterpiece! (Rating:9).

Listen to “Eructating”:

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/eructating" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Eructating by LBWL</a>

About LBWL

LBWL is an alias of French musician Cyril Laurent, who has recorded since 2000 under the name Lambwool. Laurent started in the early 1990s in the Marseille metal band Moon Revolution and released the 1996 EP “French Kissin” as The Soul Lives in Berlin. Lambwool’s ambient and cinematic work cites Dead Can Dance, Tangerine Dream, Labradford, Brian Eno, and The Young Gods among its influences.

The Lambwool discography includes “Fading Landscapes” in 2005 and “…And The Angel Is Gone” in 2008 on Divine Comedy Records, “Mono” in 2009, “A Sky Through The Wall” in 2012, the Nicolas Dick collaboration “Post” in 2014, and “Vanish” in 2014 on OPN, the self-released albums “Islandi” in 2018 and “Isolation” in 2020, and “Ashes” in 2025 on Cyclic Law. Laurent introduced the LBWL alias with the 2024 mini-album “Crossed Parallels” on Ant-Zen, followed by the project’s first full album, “Architecture Of Collapse,” released on the same label on June 9, 2026.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com