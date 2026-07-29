Crá Croí share new single ‘Lord Of The Wild’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Cork, Ireland duo Crá Croí will release a new single, “Lord Of The Wild,” on August 7, 2026, via Soundcloud ahead of a wider streaming rollout. The track is the sixth standalone single from the band and follows five previous releases, arriving ahead of their debut album, “Tá Brón Orm” (Irish for “sadness is on me”), due October 30, 2026 with twelve new songs.

Crá Croí’s sound fuses post-punk atmosphere with synth-driven beats and cinematic production. The duo, known as RG and CD, self-produce and self-release their music, extending the same DIY approach to their visuals.

Cernunnos mythology drives the new single

The song draws on the mythology of Cernunnos, “the hunter” or “the horned one,” a figure tied to the elemental forces said to guard sacred groves and ancient places. The band describes the “wandering king” being called home as a symbol of humanity reconnecting with something primal. An accompanying DIY video was also made for the release.

About Crá Croí

Crá Croí is a Cork-based duo whose music sits between beauty and breakdown, pairing post-punk atmosphere with synth-driven production and stark lyricism. Entirely self-produced by the pair, the project has released five standalone singles to date. “Lord Of The Wild” is their sixth single and a lead-in to their debut album, “Tá Brón Orm,” set for release on October 30, 2026 with twelve tracks.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)