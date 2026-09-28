Beauty In Chaos released their fifth album “Quiet Place” on 28 September 2026 via 33.3 Music Collective, exactly eight years after their debut.

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LA-based supergroup Beauty In Chaos released their fifth studio album, “Quiet Place”, on 28 September 2026 through 33.3 Music Collective. The date is exactly eight years after their debut, “Finding Beauty in Chaos”, which came out on 28 September 2018 on the same label.

<a href="https://beautyinchaos.bandcamp.com/album/quiet-place" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Quiet Place by Beauty In Chaos</a>

The project is led by guitarist Michael Ciravolo, formerly of Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel and currently President of Schecter Guitars. “Quiet Place” was recorded, mixed and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA Studio, with Tim Perry of 33.3 Music Collective as executive producer, mastering by Dale Becker and cover paintings by Maren Platzhoff.

Ten core tracks make up the album, each featuring a different vocalist. Returning contributors include Ashton Nyte of The Awakening on lead track “Home”, Cinthya Hussey (assisted by her husband, The Mission frontman Wayne Hussey), Whitney Tai, Julian Shah-Tayler, Betsy Martin, Leo Luganskiy and Kommunity FK’s Patrik Mata. Nick Schultz, formerly of The Faces Of Sarah, and Strangelove’s Brent Meyer join the Beauty In Chaos roster for the first time. The album’s focus track is “You Made Me A Weapon”, featuring Julian Shah-Tayler.

The lead single, “Home”, reunites Ciravolo with Nyte, who also sang on the band’s first single, “Storm”, eight years earlier. Nyte directed and edited the “Home” video, filmed together with longtime collaborator Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, and featuring Nyte on vocals, Ciravolo on guitar and Tish Ciravolo on bass.

Michael Ciravolo describes “Quiet Place” as “quite possibly our most diverse album, with a collection of songs that just work together.” He said the writing sessions with Rozon kept producing new material, but that he chose to stop at ten core tracks so the album could still land on the same date as the band’s debut.

The Deluxe CD edition adds three cover-song tracks, on which Ciravolo himself sings: “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”, “Get Down Moses” and “Dancing Barefoot”. “Quiet Place” is also available as a 100-copy limited edition, a 180g double vinyl pressed on Ocean Blue Glitter, hand-numbered and packaged with an eight-page lyric booklet, a bonus CD and three Beauty In Chaos guitar picks; a “Goth Black” double vinyl and a digital version are sold through the band’s own store, alongside streaming on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

About Beauty In Chaos

Beauty In Chaos is a Los Angeles-based collaborative project put together by guitarist Michael Ciravolo, formerly of Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel. He launched it in 2018 with the debut album “Finding Beauty in Chaos”, released on 28 September 2018 via 33.3 Music Collective and produced by Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA Studio. That first record brought together guests including Al Jourgensen of Ministry, Simon Gallup of The Cure, Ashton Nyte of The Awakening, Michael Aston of Gene Loves Jezebel, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Michael Anthony of Van Halen, Ice-T, dUg Pinnick of King’s X and Wayne Hussey of The Mission. A remix companion, “Beauty Re-Envisioned”, followed in 2019.

Since then, Beauty In Chaos has released a stream of singles and full-lengths built around rotating vocalists, among them “The Kiss of the World” featuring Elena Alice Fossi of Kirlian Camera and Spectra*Paris, and the 2022 album “Behind the Veil”, built around an all-female cast of singers. In 2023, Beauty In Chaos and Julian Shah-Tayler released the single “Kiss Me (Goodbye)”. The fourth album, “Dancing With Angels”, followed in July 2024, preceded by the single “Holy Ground” and featuring a “Diving For Pearls” collaboration with Wayne Hussey and Cinthya Hussey of The Mission. A career-spanning compilation, “Hidden In Plain Sight, 2018-2025”, and the double A-side single “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” b/w “Get Down Moses” both arrived in late 2025.

Across its now five studio albums, Beauty In Chaos has drawn on musicians connected to The Mission, The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, The Offspring, Gene Loves Jezebel, Marilyn Manson, Human Drama, Bauhaus, Nine Inch Nails, Van Halen, A Flock of Seagulls and King’s X, among others. “Quiet Place” carries that same rotating-cast format into its eighth anniversary year.

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