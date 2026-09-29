September 29, 2026

Violet Silhouette shares video for ‘This Is Something’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 29, 2026

Violet Silhouette released the single “This Is Something” on 25 September 2026, with a David Lynch-inspired video directed by Roberto Badillo.

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West Palm Beach dance-punk trio Violet Silhouette released the single “This Is Something” on 25 September 2026, with a video directed by Roberto Badillo.

The track pairs post-punk structures with dance rhythms, with reference points close to early Human League and LCD Soundsystem. Violet Silhouette is Dan, Zaii and Lily Vile (bass), formed in West Palm Beach, Florida in late 2019 and now based between South Florida and Austin, Texas.

Violet Silhouette’s video for ‘This Is Something’

Roberto Badillo directed the video for “This Is Something,” which the band says draws on David Lynch’s 1997 film “Lost Highway.” Violet Silhouette described the concept: “Visually, we drew from David Lynch’s Lost Highway. Our friend Roberto Badillo took our vision and ran with it, the result is sleek and visceral, like a gloved hand dragging desire across the table.”

About Violet Silhouette

Violet Silhouette formed in West Palm Beach, Florida in late 2019. The band is Dan, Zaii and Lily Vile (bass), now split between South Florida and Austin, Texas. Prior releases include the single “Strange Wind” and “Hierda Demonica,” a track from a second EP, alongside the “Feverblue” release on the band’s Bandcamp page. Violet Silhouette has been producing a debut full-length, “VIVID(IS)DECAY,” entirely in-house since 2024.

“This Is Something,” released 25 September 2026, is the band’s latest single. Its video, directed by Roberto Badillo, is the most recent visual release tied to the band’s upcoming album.

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