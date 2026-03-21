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Toluca, Mexico psych-krautrock band Mirror Revelations have announced their second album, “Ígnea”, alongside their signing to Fuzz Club (Editor’s note: The title itself refers to fire, as it actually means fiery / made of fire / connected to ignition). Fuzz Club will release the band’s newest album on May 22, 2026 on vinyl and digitally.

Fuzz Club itself is a London-based independent record label and music company focused on psychedelic, motorik, shoegaze, garage and post-punk releases, with a strong emphasis on limited-edition vinyls.

The first single, “Desafiar“, for their new label Fuzz Club is out now and is about resisting control.

The new material keeps the motorik, kraut and psych base of their debut “Aura”, but “Ígnea” is a leaner, more live-focused record built from pedal-processed synthesizers, bass and drums.

The album has seven tracks: “Resistir”, “Incendiar”, “Defender”, “Revelar”, “Desafiar”, “Despertar” and “Liberar”. You can order it as a limited 180g splatter LP capped at 300 hand-numbered copies, plus a standard clear red vinyl edition which is available below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://mirrorrevelations.bandcamp.com/album/gnea" rel="noopener">Ígnea by Mirror Revelations</a>

About Mirror Revelations

Mirror Revelations as a project from Toluca, Mexico. The band formed in 2021 around Gabriela Alcalá and Alam Castillo, with an early sound built around motorik pulses, analog synths and distorted bass.

Their first release wasthe single “El Vehículo de las Transformaciones”, issued on August 19, 2022. That was followed by the singles “Ficción” on April 7, 2023 and “Luvina” on April 21, 2023, before the debut album “AURA” arrived on May 26, 2023.

The nine-track record “AURA” included “The Wave”, “Amoenus”, “Lighthouse”, “El Vehículo de las Transformaciones”, “Aura”, “Las Creaciones de la Existencia”, “Break The Circles”, “Mar Adentro” and “El Portal”.

In 2025 they released the single “Liberar” and signed to Fuzz Club. “Ígnea” will be the band’s second full-length and first release for the label.

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