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Corchorus, a one-man dark folk project from the Pacific Northwest of the United States, released its debut album “Lost In Life’s Great Shadow” on 16 October 2026. The seven-track record is available as a limited-edition CD and digital download on Bandcamp, with mastering and distribution handled by Savo-Karelian Productions.

Corchorus performs under a burlap sack mask and describes the album as combining dark folk, goth rock and black ambient into what the artist calls an “atmospheric acoustic ritual.” The songs draw on desolate woodlands, decaying buildings and high strangeness for a folk-horror atmosphere. Corchorus wrote the material through stream-of-consciousness composition on themes of inner darkness, possession and melancholia.

Corchorus ties the writing process directly to the masked stage persona:

“The songs that I write come from some strange corner of my mind that doesn’t feel like myself. The music is a reflection of a smothered, faceless version of me, that’s why I chose to wear a burlap sack over my head,” Corchorus said. “I have a very ritualistic, ceremonial approach to performing songs. It really is like being possessed by the music…”

<a href="https://corchorus.bandcamp.com/album/lost-in-lifes-great-shadow" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lost In Life’s Great Shadow by Corchorus</a>

Opening track “Death Come Quickly” comes with an official music video produced by Savo-Karelian Productions.

Corchorus ‘Lost In Life’s Great Shadow’ tracklist

Death Come Quickly (03:54) Words Asunder (04:35) Stone Chimes (02:58) Song and Scythe (02:58) Snakeroot Eyes (02:42) Lost In Life’s Great Shadow (07:46) The End In Ocean Foam (06:34)

Track two, “Words Asunder“, was released as Corchorus’s debut single on 2 September 2026, backed by a lyric video. The album was written and recorded during the first half of 2026.

About Corchorus

Corchorus is a one-man dark folk project originating from the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The artist performs with a burlap sack covering the face, a choice tied to the stream-of-consciousness writing behind the material, and describes the live approach as ritualistic and ceremonial. Zeraya contributed backing vocals and photography to “Words Asunder” and provided the photography for “Lost In Life’s Great Shadow.”

Corchorus introduced the project on 2 September 2026 with the single “Words Asunder” and an accompanying lyric video. “Lost In Life’s Great Shadow,” the project’s debut album, followed on 16 October 2026 on Bandcamp as a limited-edition CD and digital download, with mastering and distribution by Savo-Karelian Productions. The seven-track record carries “Words Asunder” over as its second song alongside six new recordings written and recorded during the first half of 2026.

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