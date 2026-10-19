Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark electronic and industrial producer Corvad released “Flux Core” and “Pyrocene” on 14 October 2026 through “Summer Eternal – Anthology Volume One,” a book-and-vinyl anthology from game studio Summer Eternal. Both tracks were written for “Red Rooster,” the studio’s forthcoming role-playing game. The vinyl edition pairs Corvad’s music with original tracks by Croatian artist Nemeček.

Red Rooster soundtrack on ‘Summer Eternal – Anthology Volume One’

Summer Eternal, a worker- and player-owned game studio collective, built the anthology around the public reveal of “Red Rooster,” a physics-driven RPG set in the fictional world of Arta-Tantor. The 500-page book pairs art, writing and game-design material with a 10-inch vinyl that carries two Corvad tracks and additional music by Nemeček.

The vinyl was limited to 3,000 copies and sold out at launch. Copies shipped to supporters worldwide. “Summer Eternal – Anthology Volume One” remains available as a digital album on Bandcamp, with Corvad’s two tracks listed as:

Flux Core (3:22) Pyrocene (4:28)

<a href="https://corvad.bandcamp.com/album/summer-eternal-anthology-volume-one" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Summer Eternal – Anthology Volume One by Corvad</a>

About Corvad

Corvad is an electronic producer based in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. He released his debut album, “Prime,” on 4 May 2018. His second album, “Unreal,” followed on 12 November 2021 through his own label, Cosmism Records. The album’s track “Khomus” features vocals and khomus performance by Alisa Dolgunova, and its artwork was created by Seryozha Parshakov.

Corvad’s third album, “Rootless,” followed on 22 May 2025. He produced, mixed and mastered the album himself, with artwork by Polina Filatova. “Rootless” explores themes of immigration, displacement and the search for stability.

His production and remix work has been released through labels including Virgin Music, Universal, Mau5trap, Soma Records and Sony Music, and his music has appeared in “The Batman,” “The Penguin,” “The Equalizer,” “Heretic’s Fork” and the YSL Beauty campaign. “Flux Core” and “Pyrocene” are his first music written for a video game, released on “Summer Eternal – Anthology Volume One” alongside Nemeček.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com