December 7, 2025

Compulsions Analysis – Die Revealing (Digital/CD Album – Alien Productions)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 6, 2025
Compulsions Analysis
Compulsions Analysis is an American solo project led by Nikolas Vudu. “Die Revealing” is the project’s debut album and features ten tracks.

The opening track immediately sets the tone, revealing the artist’s signature style. We’re treated to an old-school, EBM-inspired piece in which a dark, brooding atmosphere dominates. The more elaborate songs feel complex and, thanks to the shadowy layer that envelops the entire album, evoke a sense of torment. Skinny Puppy’s influence can be felt lurking in the background. The vocal production fits seamlessly within this aesthetic—eerie and unsettling. The album also includes more experimental tracks that carry a Cinematic quality, though they sound less convincing in comparison.

Not all tracks operate on the same level yet, but this is a name worth remembering, as the album shows genuine potential. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Through Dead Glass”:

https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/track/through-dead-glass

