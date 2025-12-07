Ajna – New Revelations Of Being (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

American artist Chris F., better known through his sonic alter-ego Ajna, remains an exceptionally prolific figure—one who often manages to release multiple works within a single year. His new album, “New Revelations Of Being”, consists of eleven tracks and draws inspiration from a painting by Antonin Artaud, along with its accompanying exploration of the depths of the human soul.

From the very beginning, Ajna presents an overwhelmingly dark and hopeless vision. This atmosphere is built through deep, engulfing, and vibrating sonic waves that seize you by the throat and set your pulse racing. There is something undeniably post-apocalyptic in the way the album slowly unfolds, creating a relentless tension. Icy drones, interwoven with field recordings, form a sound world as terrifying as it is immersive. While certain passages can feel somewhat monotonous, the album as a whole maintains an almost hypnotic intensity—an overwhelming presence that continues to haunt long after the music has faded. This is, above all, a work with a strong visual and sensory impact. Listening with headphones is highly recommended to fully appreciate the subtle details and hidden textures embedded within the mix.

Ajna may be known for his productivity, but with this release he proves that quantity does not diminish quality. “New Revelations Of Being” stands as one of his finest works to date—profound, unsettling, and masterfully crafted. (8).

Listen to “Apocalyptic Prophecies I”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/apocalyptic-prophecies-i

