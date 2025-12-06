December 6, 2025

Two Phase U – Technowledge 2024 (Digital/CD Album – Little Butterfly Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 6, 2025
Two Phase U
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Two Phase U is a Uruguayan project founded in the late 1990s by Hernán González. Over the years, they have released several albums, including their debut, “Technowledge”, in 1998. Twenty-seven years later, this album now has a sequel, revisiting the music that was once considered futuristic and is now part of our reality.

The concept behind it is intriguing, and musically, Two Phase U delivers a compelling blend of styles. The sound is dark and Techno-inspired, yet EBM influences, Industrial textures, and even IDM passages become evident as you listen. The result is solid, danceable, dark, underground music. The tracks are well-crafted, occasionally enriched with sparse, evocative vocals. At times exhilarating, at times haunting, this work offers plenty to explore, culminating in three “Club Mix” tracks that hit even harder.

I quickly became captivated by the sounds of this Uruguayan artist and look forward to discovering more of their work. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Dragontech – Club Mix”:

https://twophaseu.bandcamp.com/track/dragontech-club-mix

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Person in dark alley wearing shirt. Cryogenic Echelon

Cryogenic Echelon compiles archive material on ‘A Monument To Me’ – Out on Alfa Matrix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 5, 2025
Screaming figure with wet hair. j:dead

j:dead launches year-long single series with ‘Pressure’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 5, 2025
Soldiers in dramatic, shadowy environment. The Names

The Names release ‘Procrastination’ EP via Spleen+ including Hard Facts remix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 5, 2025
Two men standing with crossed arms. State of Anguish

State of Anguish release new single “Unpreferred”

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 5, 2025
Musician performing under blue lighting. Halovox

Halovox releases industrial single “First Bite”

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 5, 2025