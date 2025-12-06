Two Phase U – Technowledge 2024 (Digital/CD Album – Little Butterfly Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Two Phase U is a Uruguayan project founded in the late 1990s by Hernán González. Over the years, they have released several albums, including their debut, “Technowledge”, in 1998. Twenty-seven years later, this album now has a sequel, revisiting the music that was once considered futuristic and is now part of our reality.

The concept behind it is intriguing, and musically, Two Phase U delivers a compelling blend of styles. The sound is dark and Techno-inspired, yet EBM influences, Industrial textures, and even IDM passages become evident as you listen. The result is solid, danceable, dark, underground music. The tracks are well-crafted, occasionally enriched with sparse, evocative vocals. At times exhilarating, at times haunting, this work offers plenty to explore, culminating in three “Club Mix” tracks that hit even harder.

I quickly became captivated by the sounds of this Uruguayan artist and look forward to discovering more of their work. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Dragontech – Club Mix”:

https://twophaseu.bandcamp.com/track/dragontech-club-mix

