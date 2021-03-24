Lebanon Hanover side-project Qual releases 3rd album ‘Tenebris in Lux’ on vinyl

Out as a hand-numbered, limited edition of strictly 500 vinyl copies is the 3rd Qual album “Tenebris in Lux” featuring 9 all new tracks. Qual is the solo project of William Maybelline of Lebanon Hanover. With Qual he explores a much darker and gloomier soundscape of minimal synth. A limited edition CD in Digipak will also be available – but only in a few weeks.

William explains: “Tenebris In Lux was written and recorded during the first covid lockdown. The album is clearly capturing the atmosphere of how I was feeling, a most odd time in all of my life. The album consumed this strange dystopian dread I felt. The goal in mind was to also move away from my previous albums. I tried ignoring old habits being less songy and more textual journeys of cataclysmic doom. Something I like to call, Cyber Sludge.”

For the occasion Maybelline created his own label to release the album on: Operation Qual Records.

Check out “VR Slaves”.