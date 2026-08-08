August 9, 2026

Sunny C readies EBM/dark electro single ‘Star Ruler (dry mix)’ for 14 August

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 8, 2026

Sunny C’s EBM/dark electro single “Star Ruler (dry mix)” is out August 14, 2026, built around a sequenced bassline, vocals and violin elements.

Sunny C "Star Ruler (dry mix)" cover art
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Sunny C is set to release the single “Star Ruler (dry mix)” on August 14, 2026, an EBM/dark electro track built around a sequenced bassline, commanding vocals and violin elements, structured longer than a conventional club track.

Sunny C’s ‘Star Ruler’ single

“Star Ruler (dry mix)” is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp, where the track streams ahead of its August 14 release, and a video for the single is scheduled to follow on YouTube. The track pairs a sequenced EBM bassline with violin elements and an extended structure, moving away from a straightforward club-length arrangement.

About Sunny C

Sunny C is an EBM/dark electro project releasing music through Bandcamp under the name thesunnyc. “Star Ruler (dry mix)” is the project’s latest single, streaming now ahead of its full release on August 14, 2026.

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