Sunny C readies EBM/dark electro single ‘Star Ruler (dry mix)’ for 14 August
Sunny C’s EBM/dark electro single “Star Ruler (dry mix)” is out August 14, 2026, built around a sequenced bassline, vocals and violin elements.
Sunny C is set to release the single “Star Ruler (dry mix)” on August 14, 2026, an EBM/dark electro track built around a sequenced bassline, commanding vocals and violin elements, structured longer than a conventional club track.
Sunny C’s ‘Star Ruler’ single
“Star Ruler (dry mix)” is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp, where the track streams ahead of its August 14 release, and a video for the single is scheduled to follow on YouTube. The track pairs a sequenced EBM bassline with violin elements and an extended structure, moving away from a straightforward club-length arrangement.
About Sunny C
Sunny C is an EBM/dark electro project releasing music through Bandcamp under the name thesunnyc. “Star Ruler (dry mix)” is the project’s latest single, streaming now ahead of its full release on August 14, 2026.
Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything!
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