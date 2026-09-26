Cabaret Voltaire released the remastered single version of “Here To Go” from the “CODE” reissue, out 9 October on Mute, during their final tour.

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Cabaret Voltaire have released the remastered single version of “Here To Go“, the second of the two UK chart singles from their 1987 album “CODE”, ahead of its remastered reissue on 9 October via Mute. The track follows the 7-inch version of “Don’t Argue“, shared from the same reissue in August.

“CODE” was Cabaret Voltaire’s eighth studio album and the record that followed Richard H Kirk and Stephen Mallinder’s move to EMI, both singles breaking the UK Official Singles Chart on the album’s original release. Speaking in the reissue’s new sleeve notes, Mallinder describes the record as a document of its moment: “This album shows a very interesting moment in time where we were moving into a technological world. Probably more than anything else Richard and I made together, CODE was a political record that we didn’t have to directly articulate as political, mostly because of what was going on in the background at that time.”

Out of print for years, the reissue arrives on limited “CODIFIED” marble vinyl and as a triple CD set, the CD edition adding two discs of period remixes and previously unreleased mixes pulled from the archive. Guest musicians on the original sessions included saxophonist Simeon Lister, bassist Mark Brydon of Chakk and Bill Nelson of Be-Bop Deluxe; the album was recorded at the band’s own Western Works studio in Sheffield with Adrian Sherwood joining for pre-production before mixing moved to Red Bus in London. Denis Blackman, who has mastered or remastered every Cabaret Voltaire album for more than 20 years, handled the remaster. Work on the reissue began in 2019 with Kirk and was completed after his death using his notes, in consultation with Mallinder and Kirk’s estate.

‘CODE’ tracklist

CODE vinyl (cat. CABS27):

Don’t Argue Sex, Money, Freaks Thank You America Here To Go Trouble (Won’t Stop) White Car No One Here Life Slips By Code

The triple CD (cat. CABS27CD) carries the same nine tracks on disc one, followed by two further discs of remixes, including the John Robie dub of “Thank You America” already shared when Mute announced the reissue, and the 7-inch version of “Don’t Argue”.

Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson close the run marking 50 years since the band’s first performance. I Speak Machine supports the North American shows, Gazelle Twin most of the UK dates and Fader the two south-west English shows.

7 October – Dublin (Ireland), The Academy

8 October – Belfast (UK), Limelight

10 October – Birmingham (UK), Town Hall, with Gazelle Twin

11 October – Liverpool (UK), Arts Club, with Gazelle Twin – sold out

13 October – Nottingham (UK), The Palais, with Gazelle Twin

14 October – Cardiff (UK), The Globe, with Fader

15 October – Bath (UK), Forum, with Fader

17 October – Newcastle (UK), Boiler Shop, with Gazelle Twin

18 October – Glasgow (UK), Barrowland, with Gazelle Twin

19 October – Manchester (UK), Albert Hall, with Gazelle Twin

21 October – Brighton (UK), Chalk, with Gazelle Twin

22 October – London (UK), Roundhouse, with Gazelle Twin – sold out

25 October – Sheffield (UK), Octagon, with Gazelle Twin – sold out

About Cabaret Voltaire

Cabaret Voltaire formed in Sheffield in 1973 around Richard H Kirk, Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson. Watson left in 1981; Kirk and Mallinder continued as a duo, signing to EMI and issuing “CODE” in 1987, the album behind their two UK chart singles, “Don’t Argue” and “Here To Go”. The pair wound the project down in 1994.

Kirk later continued alone, performing at Berlin’s Atonal festival in 2014 and releasing “Shadow of Fear”, “BN9Drone” and “Dekadrone” across 2020 and 2021, before his death in autumn 2021. Mallinder and Watson returned to the stage in 2025 for the 50th-anniversary run, which included a Roundhouse date announced for 2026 and continued this year around the live album “But What Time Is It Really?“, from which the duo also shared a live version of “Yashar”. The “CODE” reissue lands in the final weeks of that tour, following “Here To Go” onto the same stages that first carried it in 1987.

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