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Cabaret Voltaire have shared a live version of “Yashar” ahead of “But What Time Is It Really?“, a new live album set for release via Memetune on April 24, 2026. The album will be available on CD and digitally, with the vinyl edition following on May 22. “Yashar” first appeared on “2×45” in May 1982, the last studio album to feature co-founder Chris Watson. The new live set was recorded on the 2025 UK tour, which marked 50 years since the group’s first live performance at Sheffield Students Union Refectory on May 13, 1975.

<a href="https://cabaretvoltaire.bandcamp.com/album/but-what-time-is-it-really" rel="noopener">But What Time Is It Really? by Cabaret Voltaire</a>

The live album documents Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson joined by Eric Random and Oliver Harrap and was engineered and mixed by Benge, recorded by Joe Peat, mastered by James Trevascus, and given artwork by Dan Conway and Paul Burgess based on Conway’s live visuals.

Chris Watson says the record “captures the powerful essence of contemporary live performance and establishes a visceral connection to the history of the band.”

Below is the full tracklist of the live album.

<a href="https://cabaretvoltaire.bandcamp.com/album/but-what-time-is-it-really" rel="noopener">But What Time Is It Really? by Cabaret Voltaire</a>

Cabaret Voltaire final tour dates 2026

The North American dates will feature support from I Speak Machine, with Tara Busch standing in for Watson on synths and samples, while Gazelle Twin is confirmed for the UK and Ireland dates.

North America

May 4 – Seattle, Moore Theatre

May 6 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

May 8 – Portland, Roseland Theater

May 10 – Denver, Summit

May 12 – Los Angeles, The Bellwether

May 15 – San Francisco, The Warfield

September 11 – Dallas, Granada Theater

September 15 – Chicago, Metro

September 16 – Chicago, Metro

September 18 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 19 – Montreal, SAT

September 21 – Boston, The Wilbur

September 25 – New York, Knockdown Center

September 26 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts

Europe

May 29 – Malmö, Plan B

May 30 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

May 31 – Oslo, Søn

June 2 – Berlin, Betonhalle

June 5 – Paris, Elysée Montmartre

June 10 – Warsaw, Ephemera Festival

June 12 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

June 13 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

June 18 – Barcelona, Sónar

June 19 – Lausanne, Docks

June 26 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture

UK and Ireland

October 7 – Dublin, The Academy

October 8 – Belfast, Limelight

October 10 – Birmingham, Town Hall

October 11 – Liverpool, Arts Club

October 13 – Nottingham, The Palais

October 14 – Cardiff, The Globe

October 15 – Bath, Forum

October 17 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

October 18 – Glasgow, Barrowland

October 19 – Manchester, Albert Hall

October 21 – Brighton, Chalk

October 22 – London, Roundhouse

October 25 – Sheffield, Octagon

About Cabaret Voltaire

Cabaret Voltaire were formed in Sheffield in late 1973 by Richard H. Kirk, Chris Watson, and Stephen Mallinder. Their early work grew out of tape experiments, homemade electronics, and Dada-influenced performance methods. The group’s first live appearance took place at Sheffield Students Union Refectory on May 13, 1975. In 1978 they signed to Rough Trade, which released early records including “Extended Play”, “Nag Nag Nag”, “Mix-Up” in 1979, “Three Mantras” and “The Voice of America” in 1980, and “Red Mecca” in 1981. “2×45” followed in 1982 and marked Watson’s final studio appearance with the band.

After Watson’s departure, Mallinder and Kirk continued as a duo. They moved through the Some Bizzare and Virgin period with “The Crackdown” in 1983, “Micro-Phonies” in 1984, and “The Covenant, the Sword and the Arm of the Lord” in 1985, before later releases including “Code” in 1987. Mallinder was also involved in the launch of Doublevision in 1982, described as the UK’s first independent video label, while the band expanded into house, techno, and dance-floor work, with the Marshall Jefferson-linked “Groovy, Laidback and Nasty” in 1990. The 1990s offered “Body and Soul” in 1991, “Plasticity” in 1992, “International Language” in 1993, and “The Conversation” in 1994.

Richard H. Kirk later revived Cabaret Voltaire as a solo project, returning to the stage at Berlin Atonal in 2014 and issuing the release “Shadow Of Fear” in 2020, followed by “BN9Drone” and “Dekadrone” in 2021. Kirk died in September 2021.

Mallinder and Watson returned for the 50th-anniversary live dates in 2025 and have stated that there will be no new recordings under the Cabaret Voltaire name.

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