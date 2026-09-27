September 27, 2026

She 1 • Him 2 release new single ‘Obsessed’, inspired by the film ‘Obsession’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 27, 2026

She 1 • Him 2 released the synthpop single “Obsessed” and its music video on September 25, 2026, inspired by the horror film “Obsession.”

She 1 • Him 2 release new single 'Obsessed', inspired by the film 'Obsession'
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Cleveland electronic duo She 1 • Him 2 released the single “Obsessed” on September 25, 2026, alongside a music video directed by Steven Sladek from a concept by vocalist Cassie Bishop. The song is inspired by the horror film “Obsession” and its character Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, and pairs darker lyrics with an upbeat synthpop arrangement.

“I wrote the lyrics to this song based off the movie Obsession, which I loved and thought was a unique and fun idea for a horror movie,” Bishop stated. “I wanted to capture some of the elements and mood of the film in this piece.”

Evan Nave, the duo’s other half, described the track as a modern take on an 80s sound: “This song has been amazing to put together. An 80s vibe with a very modern spin. And our producer, Michael Seifert, dropped some very Fixx-like guitars on it. Love the dark lyrical tone versus the upbeat music dichotomy.” Seifert, a longtime collaborator of the duo, produced “Obsessed” and played guitar on the track; his other production credits include Tori Amos, Paul Simon, Regina Spektor, Fountains of Wayne and Snarky Puppy.

“Obsessed” is available now on all digital and streaming platforms.

About She 1 • Him 2

She 1 • Him 2 are Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop, an electronic duo from Northeast Ohio who draw on classic synthpop, new wave and darker electronic influences. The pair came together from the projects Lestat and Shy Moon. Side-Line has followed the duo’s singles since 2022, including their cover of David Bowie’s “Fame”, featuring Steven Siebold of Hate Dept. and Pigface, “Stuck Inside” and, in 2024, “The Way From You.” “Obsessed” continues the duo’s run of club-ready and moodier electronic material into its latest horror-inspired chapter.

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